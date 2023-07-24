Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $755.67 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $689.17 and its 200 day moving average is $690.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.