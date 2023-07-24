Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $270.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $270.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

