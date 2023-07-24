Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $354.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.35 and a fifty-two week high of $357.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

