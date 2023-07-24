Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Genelux at the end of the most recent quarter.

Genelux Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $20.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

