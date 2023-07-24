Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Genelux at the end of the most recent quarter.
Genelux Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ GNLX opened at $20.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98.
About Genelux
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.