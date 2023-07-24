Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,844,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 6.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

