Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,734 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

