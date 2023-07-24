Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 336.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

