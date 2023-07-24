Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,598,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

