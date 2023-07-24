holoride Tops 24-Hour Volume of $176,551.37 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $176,551.37 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.71 or 0.06343529 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0178151 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $168,339.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

