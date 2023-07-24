Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Cut by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.18. 207,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.