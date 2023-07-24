Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.06 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00030708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $124.39 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00105644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,936,350 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

