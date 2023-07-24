Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 2.1% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $31,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 202,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,496. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

