Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.04. The company had a trading volume of 542,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $192.64 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

