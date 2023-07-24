Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.
Hubbell Price Performance
Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.04. The company had a trading volume of 542,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $192.64 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hubbell
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hubbell
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.