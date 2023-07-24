ICON Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $211.62 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,970,218 coins and its circulating supply is 961,969,585 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,956,658.7372559 with 961,956,494.9236448 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23000222 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,384,527.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

