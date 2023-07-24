iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.05 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003926 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,113.96 or 1.00027911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.19548353 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $5,997,247.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

