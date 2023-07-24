Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Down 2.3 %

IMCR traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $63.42. 11,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.56. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.