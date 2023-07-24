ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.98.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

