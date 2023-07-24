Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $22.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 189,759 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $179,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 761.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,141,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

