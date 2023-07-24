Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,895,752.64 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total value of $3,895,752.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,376,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,511,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $546.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

