Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $517,496.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

