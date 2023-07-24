Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $32.48. 74,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $631.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

