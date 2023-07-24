Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.18

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 3110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $688.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.