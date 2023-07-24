Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.18

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 3110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $688.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.