Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,925. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

