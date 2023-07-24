Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.27

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 4618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

