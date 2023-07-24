Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target Raised to $14.75

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.39. 8,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,829. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

