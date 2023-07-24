IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $168,209.92 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

