Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.
Iris Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
