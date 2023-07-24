Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

