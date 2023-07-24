iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.89. 2,265,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

