iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.36

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 9.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after buying an additional 173,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after buying an additional 408,994 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 775,709 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

