iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 296,576 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $27.62.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

