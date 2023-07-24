iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.95. 97,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,065. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.