iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $107.57. 1,379,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,891. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

