Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 449,500 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 449,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,000. Brookfield comprises 11.8% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brookfield by 126.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 275,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.