Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.