Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) PT Raised to GBX 1,750 at Barclays

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Jet2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

