JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) is LWM Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPME opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

