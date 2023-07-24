JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

