Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

