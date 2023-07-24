Karpas Strategies LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 3.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.18 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.