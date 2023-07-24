Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

