Karpas Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $172.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

