Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 1,830 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $15,280.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,971 shares in the company, valued at $417,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE EBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent BioSolutions
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.