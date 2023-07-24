Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 1,830 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $15,280.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,971 shares in the company, valued at $417,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,917,000 after buying an additional 303,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

