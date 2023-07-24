Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.59 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $558.67 million and $21.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 649,299,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,378,086 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

