KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $48,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

