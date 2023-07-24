Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 197,293 shares.The stock last traded at $4.43 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Lanvin Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $563.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $775,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

