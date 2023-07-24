LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

