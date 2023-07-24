LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. 345,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,317. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

