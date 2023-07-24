LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 971 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,032. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

