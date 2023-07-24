LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,655 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 44.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in 3M by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.
3M Stock Performance
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
