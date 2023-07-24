Liberty Energy’s (LBRT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 236,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

